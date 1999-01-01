Christmas arrived early for Tequila Patron ESM this week when the team took delivery of their first of two new cars for the 2017 season, the Nissan Onroak DPi.

Feature Articles Chevy prepares to whip Ford, Ferrari and Porsche In Rolex 24

It's time for Corvette Racing to again head back to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway for the first testing laps of 2017. The offseason hasn't been much of one for the defending GT Le Mans (GTLM) titlists in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. But offseason becomes preseason with this weekend's Roar Before the 24 and the prelude to the 55th Rolex 24 At Daytona. Corvette Racing heads into 2017 with back-to-back wins at the Rolex 24 and a total of three victories in six starts at Daytona. It's time for Corvette Racing to again head back to the high banks of Daytona International Speedway for the first testing laps of 2017. The offseason hasn't been much of one for the defending GT Le Mans (GTLM) titlists in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. But offseason becomes preseason with this weekend's Roar Before the 24 and the prelude to the 55th Rolex 24 At Daytona. Corvette Racing heads into 2017 with back-to-back wins at the Rolex 24 and a total of three victories in six starts at Daytona. Read More & Comment... Dakar Day 2: Price makes them pay Loeb leads the way

Toby Price took advantage of the 275-km long special to let his speed do the talking and pick up a very convincing win in San Miguel de Tucuman. With a lead of more than three minutes over his nearest pursuers, the winner in 2016 has a solid advantage in the general standings. Sebastien Loeb left his mark on the car category by dominating the second stage from start to finish. The Frenchman kept his most fierce rival Nasser Al-Attiyah at bay and picked up his first stage victory of the year as well as the lead in the general standings. Read More & Comment... Dakar Day 1: Al-Attiyah on fire! OTHER

Nasser Al-Attiyah did not wait long to demonstrate that he made the right choice on swapping Mini for the Toyota which he already is mastering. The Qatari struck from the start to win his 26th stage on the Dakar, but ended up doing overtime on the link stage, along which he had to be towed following a fire on his pick-up. Xavier de Soultrait was the quickest biker but could lose the benefit of this first stage victory to Juan Pedrero due to a penalty he is likely to receive for speeding. Read More & Comment... The 2017 Dakar Rally party just got started in Paraguay Team Peugeot Total Preview

The roar of engines has got the new year off to a flying start in Paraguay's capital city as the Dakar Rally hits the road once again. Thousands of thrilled spectators crowded into Asuncion's Parque Bicentenario to get a glimpse of the mighty machines that will contest motorsport's toughest test of endurance racing. Race fans were treated to an impressive display by the competitors' convoy of 83 cars, 146 bikes, 50 trucks, 37 quads and eight SSVs as Paraguay becomes the 29th country to host the Dakar. The roar of engines has got the new year off to a flying start in Paraguay's capital city as the Dakar Rally hits the road once again. Thousands of thrilled spectators crowded into Asuncion's Parque Bicentenario to get a glimpse of the mighty machines that will contest motorsport's toughest test of endurance racing. Race fans were treated to an impressive display by the competitors' convoy of 83 cars, 146 bikes, 50 trucks, 37 quads and eight SSVs as Paraguay becomes the 29th country to host the Dakar. Read More & Comment... Porsche: Technology, Future, Tradition Michael Steiner and Malte Radmann talking about the future of sports car development

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board - research and development - at Porsche AG, and Malte Radmann, General Manager of Porsche Engineering, talking about the future of sports car development and innovative engineering services. Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board - research and development - at Porsche AG, and Malte Radmann, General Manager of Porsche Engineering, talking about the future of sports car development and innovative engineering services. Read More & Comment... All-New Ford F-150 Raptor competition testing Wraps Off-Road Race Season With Nearly 2,500 Miles

All-new Ford F-150 Raptor wrapped up the Best in the Desert 2016 season, finishing the Pahrump Nugget 250 in 10 hours, 21 minutes and 59 seconds to capture 432 points in the 1200 pro truck class

All-new Ford F-150 Raptor wrapped up the Best in the Desert 2016 season, finishing the Pahrump Nugget 250 in 10 hours, 21 minutes and 59 seconds to capture 432 points in the 1200 pro truck class Ford Performance and Greg Foutz Motorsports fielded a preproduction 2017 F-150 Raptor – the toughest, smartest, most capable Raptor ever – as a validation platform for performance and durability testing

Factory stock Raptor race truck logged nearly 100 hours of sanctioned off-road action, covering 2,481 miles of desert sand, rocks, trenches and brutal temperatures with one 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine Read More & Comment... Taking A Look Back: The 2016 NASCAR Season Review by Pete McCole

As the saying goes - "All good things must end", and as we put another successful NASCAR season into the record books, AutoRacing1.com revisits some of the highlights, the lowlights, the best races, the best drivers and some big changes that made up the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Season. From Jimmie Johnson's historic championship run to Tony Stewart's final ride into the sunset, here s a look back at the stories that made our list. As the saying goes - "All good things must end", and as we put another successful NASCAR season into the record books, AutoRacing1.com revisits some of the highlights, the lowlights, the best races, the best drivers and some big changes that made up the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Season. From Jimmie Johnson's historic championship run to Tony Stewart's final ride into the sunset, here s a look back at the stories that made our list. Read More & Comment... Racing Year in Review 2016 by Brian Carroccio

My colleague Pete McCole will be handling the NASCAR side of things for 2016. So, what follows is the AutoRacing1 2016 Year in Review for open wheel/formula car racing with some sports cars and rallycross sprinkled in. In this article we cover some lessons from 2016, Driver of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Race of the Year, Best Return of the year, Best Car of the Year, Worst Career Trajectory, Most Bizarre Race of the Year, Most Disappointing Title Defense, PR Move of the Year, The Craziest Finish, The Biggest S***show, The Feel Good Comeback Story of the Year, and Goodbyes. My colleague Pete McCole will be handling the NASCAR side of things for 2016. So, what follows is the AutoRacing1 2016 Year in Review for open wheel/formula car racing with some sports cars and rallycross sprinkled in. In this article we cover some lessons from 2016, Driver of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Race of the Year, Best Return of the year, Best Car of the Year, Worst Career Trajectory, Most Bizarre Race of the Year, Most Disappointing Title Defense, PR Move of the Year, The Craziest Finish, The Biggest S***show, The Feel Good Comeback Story of the Year, and Goodbyes. Read More & Comment... IndyCar 2017 aero freeze helps Chevy teams Advantage cemented in for 2017

AutoRacing1.com experts believe the IndyCar aero kit freeze for 2017 will give Team Penske and the rest of the Chevy teams a guaranteed advantage for 2017. The edge came from aero kit supplier Chevrolet's superiority over rival Honda, and with no changes allowed for 2017, that advantage is locked in for another whole year with no chance Honda can try and catch up. What a gift to Chevy that was from IndyCar. AutoRacing1.com experts believe the IndyCar aero kit freeze for 2017 will give Team Penske and the rest of the Chevy teams a guaranteed advantage for 2017. The edge came from aero kit supplier Chevrolet's superiority over rival Honda, and with no changes allowed for 2017, that advantage is locked in for another whole year with no chance Honda can try and catch up. What a gift to Chevy that was from IndyCar. Read More & Comment... NASCAR Unveils New Cup Series Name and Logo for 2017 by Pete McCole

NASCAR announced the new brand identity and logo for their premiere series under their new title sponsor Monster Energy for the 2017 season, unveiling an updated NASCAR logo that still retains the famous "Cup" name that has been a staple of the series since 1971. NASCAR announced the new brand identity and logo for their premiere series under their new title sponsor Monster Energy for the 2017 season, unveiling an updated NASCAR logo that still retains the famous "Cup" name that has been a staple of the series since 1971. Read More & Comment... Acura NSX Owners get Customized Films of their Supercar "NSX Originals" campaign gives early owners a personalized film of their supercar

As owners of the 2017 Acura NSX begin taking delivery across the U.S., Acura has revealed a new campaign – "NSX Originals" – that brings each unique, built-to-order supercar to life in a customized, digital film. Owners will begin receiving their custom films today. Each owner film is customized to match the exact specs and options tied to their specific NSX, and features that vehicle's unique serial number. As owners of the 2017 Acura NSX begin taking delivery across the U.S., Acura has revealed a new campaign – "NSX Originals" – that brings each unique, built-to-order supercar to life in a customized, digital film. Owners will begin receiving their custom films today. Each owner film is customized to match the exact specs and options tied to their specific NSX, and features that vehicle's unique serial number. Read More & Comment... We drive the Odyssey EX - ultimate race crew transporter by Ali Arsham

People tend to treat buying minivans like going to the dentist. They do it because they have to not because they want to. Minivans are just not cool and people prefer to buy a large SUV because you look rugged and tough rather than sensible and family oriented. But the fact is that a good minivan is a great choice for a family and for most people, it is actually a much better alternative over an SUV. People tend to treat buying minivans like going to the dentist. They do it because they have to not because they want to. Minivans are just not cool and people prefer to buy a large SUV because you look rugged and tough rather than sensible and family oriented. But the fact is that a good minivan is a great choice for a family and for most people, it is actually a much better alternative over an SUV. Read More & Comment...